Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.750-$4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OMI traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,113. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.24. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.02.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.22.

In other news, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $438,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,828,149.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $2,447,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

