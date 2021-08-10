Oxen (OXEN) Price Reaches $0.78

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001699 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $42.71 million and $155,145.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,723.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.13 or 0.06928939 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $596.76 or 0.01305154 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00362334 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00129358 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.41 or 0.00587035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.34 or 0.00337554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.27 or 0.00291472 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,998,653 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

