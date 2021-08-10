Oxygen (OXY) Trading Up 12.5% Over Last 7 Days

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. Oxygen has a total market cap of $87.80 million and approximately $793,031.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxygen has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for $1.50 or 0.00003293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010134 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000413 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,455,455 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

