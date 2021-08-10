PAC Global Price Hits $0.0130 on Top Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007250 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00013139 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $576.20 or 0.01269174 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

