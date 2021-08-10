Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.67 and last traded at $21.67. 10 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48.

