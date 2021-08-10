PAID Network Trading 25.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. PAID Network has a total market cap of $43.67 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00045529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.93 or 0.00166334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00148517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,517.60 or 0.99710118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $377.09 or 0.00826039 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

