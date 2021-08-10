Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,128 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up about 16.4% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Palantir Technologies worth $29,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 46.5% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 15.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $13,194,075.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,084,525.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,782,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,430,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,048,309 shares of company stock worth $186,054,334 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,540,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.68.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.