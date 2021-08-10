Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,022 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Palo Alto Networks worth $26,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 3,154 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 270.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 34,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,907 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at $21,582,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,186 shares of company stock valued at $11,232,700. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.59.

Shares of PANW traded down $11.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $377.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,468. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $380.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.22 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $406.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.