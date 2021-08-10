PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%.

Shares of PAR stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.43. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $90.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

