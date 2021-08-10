Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Given New GBX 630 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s current price.

PAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 559.50 ($7.31).

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

Paragon Banking Group stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 561.50 ($7.34). The company had a trading volume of 260,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,804. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 534.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02. Paragon Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a one year high of GBX 576 ($7.53).

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £18,575.48 ($24,268.98).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.