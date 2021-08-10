Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PRTK opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.53. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $73,341.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 364,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,134.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Woodrow sold 17,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $166,665.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 491,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,186.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,107 shares of company stock worth $573,338. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

