PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Tops $0.54 on Major Exchanges

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001194 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $63.85 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.54 or 0.00340374 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000077 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.11 or 0.00931881 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

