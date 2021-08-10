Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

PSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Parsons by 163.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Parsons in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Parsons in the second quarter valued at $112,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Parsons in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parsons in the first quarter valued at $162,000.

PSN stock opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. Parsons has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.79 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Parsons’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

