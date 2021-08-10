PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.9% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 368.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 52.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal stock traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.37. 507,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,884,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.00. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $322.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.75, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,101,189. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

