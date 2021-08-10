PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.26

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and traded as high as $5.41. PCCW shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 645 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.26.

About PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY)

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

