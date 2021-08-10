PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) released its earnings results on Monday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 4.41%.

PCTEL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 145,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,279. PCTEL has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $126.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, VP Sumeet Singh Paul sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $26,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,755.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut PCTEL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

