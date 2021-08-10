Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Has $27.83 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 4.9% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $27,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

BMY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.12. 27,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,966,526. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.91.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.