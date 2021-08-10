Pepe Cash Market Capitalization Tops $22.38 Million (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded up 39.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Pepe Cash has a market capitalization of $22.38 million and $12,438.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepe Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0319 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded up 342.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00045957 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00160381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00149197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,473.63 or 0.99869827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.15 or 0.00830502 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pepe Cash Coin Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

