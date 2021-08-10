Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Price Reaches $108.53 on Top Exchanges

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $135,679.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for $108.53 or 0.00241045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pepemon Pepeballs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00053730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.51 or 0.00836209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00106826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00041593 BTC.

About Pepemon Pepeballs

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pepemon Pepeballs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepemon Pepeballs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.