PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.6% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.43. 2,667,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,199,843. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $158.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

