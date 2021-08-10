Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,703 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.

SCHG stock opened at $152.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.30. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $153.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

