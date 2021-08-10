Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 35.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 35,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.9% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $279.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.00. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,101,189. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.