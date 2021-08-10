Permission Coin Achieves Market Cap of $24.86 Million (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $24.86 million and approximately $353,731.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Permission Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Permission Coin has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Permission Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00046004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00159731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00149129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,500.08 or 1.00068285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.56 or 0.00830374 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,386,481,798 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Permission Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Permission Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Permission Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Permission Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.