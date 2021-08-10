PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Trading Up 2%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) shares were up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.25. Approximately 24,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 57,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

The company has a market cap of $76.06 million, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 2.01%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

