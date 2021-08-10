Persistence Price Tops $6.25 on Major Exchanges (XPRT)

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $232.24 million and approximately $996,235.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Persistence coin can now be purchased for about $6.25 or 0.00013683 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Persistence has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Persistence alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00055202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.74 or 0.00872677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00109406 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.61 or 0.00154542 BTC.

About Persistence

XPRT is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 111,774,959 coins and its circulating supply is 37,145,445 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Persistence Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Persistence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Persistence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.