Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Trimmed by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 676.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.17. 3,420,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,147,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $269.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.60. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $46.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

