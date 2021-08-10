Phala.Network Market Cap Hits $96.00 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network (PHA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

