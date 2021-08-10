Phala Network (PHA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $52.74 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phala Network has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $223.62 million and $52.74 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00053702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.37 or 0.00851697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00107413 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00041341 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

PHA is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 268,134,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.