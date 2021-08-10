Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.38 Million

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $10,709.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

