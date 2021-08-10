Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.05.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,506. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $101.52. The company has a market capitalization of $155.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

