Phoenixcoin (PXC) Trading Up 24% This Week

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 76.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 10th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $37.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45,548.11 or 1.00429997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00030849 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.75 or 0.01035767 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.62 or 0.00345340 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.31 or 0.00382143 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006839 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00068264 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,827,175 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

