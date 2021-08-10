Phore (PHR) Price Down 16% This Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $38,230.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007748 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008047 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00187221 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,637,877 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

