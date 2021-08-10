Pickle Finance Hits Market Cap of $15.53 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for $9.66 or 0.00021178 BTC on major exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $15.53 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00054833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.02 or 0.00868474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00109100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00154650 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,614,203 coins and its circulating supply is 1,608,142 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.