Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 776,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $14,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,289,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 451,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 26,941 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 43,267 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 190,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

PDM traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $18.39. 15,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,277. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

