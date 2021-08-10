Pigeoncoin (PGN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $23,229.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $23,229.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004609 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

