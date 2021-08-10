Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. lowered shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Pilbara Minerals alerts:

Shares of PILBF opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16. Pilbara Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Pilbara Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilbara Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.