PIN 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,706.00 (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the dollar. One PIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00045791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00158734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00147193 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,346.83 or 1.00001590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002780 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.21 or 0.00816416 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

