Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,501 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. United Bank increased its position in The TJX Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 47,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in The TJX Companies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 109,831 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.02. The company has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.26.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

