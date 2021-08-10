Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.9% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,277 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,532 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 21,167.7% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,560,000 after acquiring an additional 705,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

NYSE CVX opened at $101.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.04. The company has a market cap of $195.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

