Piper Sandler Lowers Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target to $50.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.

SQSP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Squarespace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. began coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Squarespace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

NYSE:SQSP opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.19. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $42.82 and a twelve month high of $64.71.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $2,542,500.00. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $21,965,309.14. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 739,461 shares of company stock valued at $39,605,391.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,064,000.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

