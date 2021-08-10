Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 291.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 254,432 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.65% of Pixelworks worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXLW. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 190.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 24,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $159.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

