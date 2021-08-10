PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.16. PJT Partners posted earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PJT shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,443,000 after purchasing an additional 320,300 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 247.4% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 433,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after buying an additional 308,701 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 63.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 766,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,964,000 after buying an additional 297,186 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 569.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 118,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 58.0% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 284,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,244,000 after buying an additional 104,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $78.43. 3,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,314. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.74. PJT Partners has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $81.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 4.06%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

