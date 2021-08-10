PKG Token (PKG) One Day Volume Hits $3,087.00

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last seven days, PKG Token has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PKG Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PKG Token has a total market capitalization of $233,601.93 and approximately $3,087.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00046004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00159731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00149129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,500.08 or 1.00068285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $377.56 or 0.00830374 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PKG Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

