Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at DA Davidson

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $93.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLNT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $74.26 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

