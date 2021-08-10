PlayFuel (PLF) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.10 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. PlayFuel has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One PlayFuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00053730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $376.51 or 0.00836209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00106826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00041593 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

