PlayGame Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $340,094.09 and approximately $8,132.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00055217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.44 or 0.00861505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00107869 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00041319 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.