Playgroundz (IOG) Price Tops $0.0047 on Exchanges

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $134,158.28 and $37.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

