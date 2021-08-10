Plian Price Reaches $0.0087 on Exchanges (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Plian has traded up 33.7% against the US dollar. One Plian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Plian has a total market capitalization of $7.24 million and $62,610.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00054285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00015297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.02 or 0.00852001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00108104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 66.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00158447 BTC.

Plian Profile

PI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 832,983,079 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

