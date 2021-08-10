Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLRX shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 4,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $132,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $360,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,762.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $593,235 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLRX stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,346. The company has a market capitalization of $767.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.26. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 501.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

