PlotX (PLOT) Reaches Market Cap of $4.88 Million

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One PlotX coin can now be purchased for $0.0736 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlotX has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and $852,934.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlotX has traded up 48.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00054274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.59 or 0.00849865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00107820 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00148882 BTC.

PlotX Profile

PlotX (CRYPTO:PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

